The timing is ideal says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged that the timing is perfect to form a government of national unity.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, the Prime Minister says the current political climate is ideal for something as such to happen.

He highlights that establishing a government of national unity will ensure close collaboration between members of parliament to address national issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka hinted at the 2013 Constitution as one of these issues, among others.

“It is a possibility; it is a way of making sure we embrace everybody in the discussions of national issues such as the constitution, national reconciliation, and also the drug issue. They need to be discussed across the floor of Parliament. The timing is right, the political environment is right, and the attitude of the members is perfect at this time for us to work across the floor.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister placed his cabinet members in a difficult position by making this declaration.



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

FBC News asked the Prime Minister if he would even consider giving some current opposition MPs ministerial positions when and if the government of national unity is formed to which Rabuka says it is possible.

The Prime Minister stresses that despite the scenarios, all current MPs will still need to prove themselves.

“If that has to happen, everybody has to prove themselves worthy of a ministerial portfolio. Of course, yes, yes, it’s not something you take for granted; it will be the best person for the job, and so some may already be feeling uncomfortable at this time.”

Rabuka also acknowledged that FijiFirst MPs have been discussing matters privately without informing him.

Meanwhile, all FijiFirst MPs will now maintain their seats in parliament following a decision by Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday.

However, the party’s future is still in doubt, as although prominent founding members have abandoned the ship, FijiFirst still needs to furnish its constitution no later than the 28th of this month or face deregistration.