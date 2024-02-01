The answer is absolutely no says Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica states that the relationship between the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his three Deputies is strong, and this unity extends to all members of the coalition government.

When asked by FBC News this morning if he aspires to become Prime Minister, Kamikamica responded that such aspirations are not his focus, emphasizing his loyalty to Sitiveni Rabuka.

“If somebody approaches me, the answer is absolutely not. We just have one Prime Minister in this country and it’s important that we continue to be unified behind him and try to drive a challenging agenda for our country.”

Kamikamica also delved into the relationship among members of the coalition government, expressing confidence in its stability.

He emphasizes that he is currently focused on the responsibilities at hand.

“In Cabinet we really don’t, certainly I don’t look at politics, I’m looking at what’s important for Fiji. So I work with the Honorable Sashi Kiran, I work with the Honorable Vasu. To be honest I really think the coalition is strong.”

Kamikamica highlights that the recent directive from Rabuka strengthens relationships in the Cabinet and provides clear guidelines for ministers.

The Acting Prime Minister stresses that the primary focus is on creating more opportunities for the people, expressing firm support for the Prime Minister from the People’s Alliance.