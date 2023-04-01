Temporary road closure to accommodate Drua game

Certain sections of Laucala Bay Road will be closed or temporarily restricted today.

This is in light of the Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific game between the Fijian Drua and the Melbourne Rebels and the Fijian game against the Rebels women’s team at the HFC stadium.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the temporary restrictions is from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Motorists are requested to use alternative routes during this period.

The FRA also states that the Fiji Police Force will be at the location to direct traffic.