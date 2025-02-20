Teen remanded over alleged robbery

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for a case of alleged robbery.

A report of the incident was received at the Colo-i-Suva Community Post on Monday, alleging that the accused had robbed a woman of her phone and personal belongings.

The officer on duty called for backup, prompting officers from the Nasinu Police Station and the Police Dog Unit to respond. Using the victim’s partner’s mobile device, they were able to track the stolen phone.

Article continues after advertisement

The team proceeded to Valelevu, where they arrested the accused and recovered the victim’s phone and personal items.

The 19-year-old has been charged with one count of robbery and appeared before the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday.

He has been remanded until next Wednesday for his next court appearance.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link