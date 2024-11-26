Teen dies road crash on Princess Road

A 13-year-old student is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says the victim was a passenger in a vehicle with four others travelling along Princess Road in Tacirua yesterday afternoon when a truck driven by a 21-year-old man allegedly crashed into their car.

SSP Divuana says the truck driver had allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer onto the opposite lane resulting in the accident.

All vehicle occupants were rushed to the CWM Hospital where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

SSP Divuana says two other serious accident cases were recorded at Mead Road in Nabua and Daniva Road in Nasinu yesterday.

In the first accident along Mead Road, the suspect is alleged to have lost control of his vehicle and hit a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man.

The suspect remains admitted at the CWM hospital.

Last night along Daniva Road, a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man allegedly hit an eight-year-old student.

The victim is alleged to have suddenly crossed the road, resulting in the accident.

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he remains admitted.

SSP Divuana says in light of the current weather conditions and warnings issued by the Fiji Meteorological Office, drivers and pedestrians need to take all necessary safety precautionary measures regarding their safety.

The national road death toll currently stands at 54 compared to 73.