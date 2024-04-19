Teachers granted early leave for Drua games

The Education Ministry confirms that teachers may depart school at 3:00pm today to witness both the Drua women and men in action.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says, with the approval of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, staff members are permitted to leave work a bit earlier to partake in the games and rally behind our men’s and women’s teams.

However, Kuruleca says that as part of the duty of care, it is essential to ensure the safe supervision and dispersal of the students before seeking leave to support the teams.

She adds that while staff members are granted leave to attend the games, it remains imperative to fulfil school duties until then.

Kuruleca says non-teaching staff are also welcome to take early leave to enjoy the matches.

The Ministry of Education is inviting all Suva teachers to demonstrate their support for our Fijian Drua teams by adorning themselves in Drua Colors and Fiji Colors.