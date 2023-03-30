Tarakinikini takes oath

Mr. Filipo Tarakinikini. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations (retired) Colonel Filipo Tarakinikini took his oath before President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today at the State House.

Upon taking the oath, Tarakinikini swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Fiji.

He solemnly promises to hold the office of Permanent Representative with honour, dignity, and integrity, to be a true and faithful counsellor, not to divulge any secret entrusted to him, and to perform the functions of his office to the best of his ability.

The retired Colonel had been living in New York after he refused to return to Fiji when requested by the then Commander of the RFMF, Voreqe Bainimarama, to assist in investigating the 2000 coup.

He was since labelled a deserter.

He also claimed that the motive of Bainimarama was not pure when he asked him to return to the country.