Tabuya removed from Cabinet

Lynda Tabuya (left) and Sashi Kiran (right)

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced the dismissal of Lynda Tabuya as Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.

The dismissal comes amid public debate over the circulation of a private video alleged to involve Tabuya which has been widely shared online.

While acknowledging the existence of the video, Tabuya did not confirm whether she was the person in it, describing its dissemination as a severe invasion of privacy.

In a statement released this afternoon, Rabuka said he had exercised his power under Section 92(3)(b) of the Constitution to remove Tabuya from her ministerial role.

Rabuka said Tabuya would remain a Member of Parliament.

The Prime Minister stated that this decision while difficult was made in the best interest of the people.

In her place, Sashi Kiran has been appointed as the new Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.

Kiran’s appointment will be effective once she is sworn in by His Excellency, the President.