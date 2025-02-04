Tabuya remains part of PAP lineup

Lynda Tabuya

Lynda Tabuya will remain a People’s Alliance Member of Parliament.

The decision was made today after weeks of inquiry into an explicit video of the former Minister that was circulated on social media.

General Secretary Sila Balawa says the Party’s Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee conducted the enquiry according to its Constitution.

Article continues after advertisement

Balawa says it took them a while to make the decision because of the Party’s process which required compliance with the rules of natural justice.

He adds that it was important to carefully consider all sides of the issue and take into account all available facts before a decision is arrived at.

Balawa adds that after the due process that Party has determined that the video was not intentionally published or released by Tabuya and she did not intend to cause disrepute to the Party.

However, he says that the fact remains that public figures like parliamentarians should understand that their private I be subject to public scrutiny.

Balawa says as such, public figures and national leaders must always be mindful of this and take extra care to avoid such situations as has happened in this case.

He adds that Tabuya maintains that the malicious distribution of the video was a deliberate attempt to discredit the Party.

She has expressed deep regret for what has taken place.

According to Balawa, Tabuya has written to the Party and its members and has undertaken to safeguard against the repeat of such incidents.

Balawa says in the spirit of forgiveness, reconciliation and second chances, it has been agreed Tabuya will remain an MP.

He states that in regards to her demotion to the backbenches, the Party maintains its position that the membership of cabinet is the sole prerogative of the Prime Minister.