Suva-Nausori water fix in progress

The Ministry for Public Works is placing much focus on the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant as a critical infrastructure to solving the water problem between the Suva-Nausori corridors.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the plant currently operates at a capacity of 60 million liters per day but has been pushed to supply 75 million liters to meet increasing demand.

He says this excessive workload strains the plant’s limited capacity, affecting its sustainability.

“To tackle these issues, the government, through the Water Authority of Fiji, has devised comprehensive strategies. These include the installation of a trash boom at the Savura pump or intake, implementing bypass pumping systems for better flow management at the Tamavua Treatment Plant, and increasing the effectiveness of chemical interventions.”

Tuisawau says another major upcoming project is the Suva pipeline, pump station, and reservoir project.

The tender for this project has been approved, and work is expected to commence in April 2025.

The project is estimated to cost around $35 million and is anticipated to take 12 to 18 months to complete, which should significantly alleviate the current water supply issues.

With these initiatives underway, the Coalition Government is confident that the measures implemented over the next 18 months will resolve major water issues in the Suva, Nausori, Tamavua, and Sakoca areas by the end of its four-year term.

