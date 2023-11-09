Suva-bound lane open after water leak repaired

[Source: FRA/ Facebook]

The water leak that caused disruptions on Nokonoko Road at Laucala Beach has been repaired.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, the Suva-bound lane is now open for traffic; however, they will commence the resurfacing of the Suva-bound lane today.

Additionally, work will also be carried out on the Ratu Dovi-bound lane to ensure smooth and safe travel for all motorists.

According to the FRA, speed restrictions are still in place.

The FRA is urging the public to strictly adhere to the temporary traffic management plan in place for their own safety and the safety of others.