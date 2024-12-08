Sustainability at heart this festive season

This holiday season, Shangri-La Hotel has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability with the launch of its eco-friendly Christmas tree at its lighting ceremony last evening.

The iconic hotel’s festive centerpiece, located in the hotel’s main lobby, is not only a symbol of Christmas joy but also an embodiment of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony, was officiated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minster for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

The tree was a dazzling sight adorned with potted plants, LED lights and sustainable ornaments, showcasing a beautiful blend of tradition and eco-consciousness festivities.

Gavoka stated that these moments give people a time to reflect and express gratitude and reaffirms their commitments to a better tomorrow.

He also commended the hotel for taking a sustainable approach with community involvement this festive season.