Suspended PS testifies in Ravu case

Suspended Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Atelaite Rokosuka, took the stand today as a prosecution witness in the trial against former Minister Kalaveti Ravu, and former Fisheries Regional Manager North, Tekata Toaisi.

During the trial, Rokosuka revealed how the matter was reported.

She says it was flagged to her via a Viber message, which led to the formation of an investigation called “Operation Sucuwalu.”

A series of Viber messages and emails related to the alleged illegal trade were presented as exhibits in court.

Rokosuka testified that the complaint was not formally registered with her office but was instead communicated through Viber and email.

She adds that a team conducted an inspection and provided her with a report on the matter.

In this matter, Ravu is charged with one count of abuse of office while Toaisi faces a charge of aiding and abetting.

It is alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in a Ministry investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

Toaisi allegedly assisted Ravu in committing the alleged offence of abuse of office.