Suspended DPP awaits disclosures

Suspended Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde [File Photo]

Suspended Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde says he is disappointed that the tribunal of three judges who have been constituted to hear the allegations against him have still not provided him with disclosures.

Late last month Judicial Services Commission Chair and Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo had stated in a statement that the tribunal had already begun its work from February this year and had several pre-hearing meetings with the suspended DPP’s counsel.

He had also stated that the suspended DPP has already been put on notice of the intended hearing date from August 19th to the 30th and the tribunals’ report will be forwarded to the President on or before September this year.

However, Pryde says he has been advised that the proposed tribunal hearing dates have been vacated.

He says he needs to properly understand the charge against him in relation to the superannuation.

Pryde says he was suspended as the DPP in April 2023 and a year later, the JSC added an additional charge of being overpaid superannuation and he denies this.

Pryde was removed for alleged misbehavior after a meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He says he is dismayed that he has still not received the required disclosures, the tribunal is yet to set a hearing date and that his salary continues to be suspended five weeks after the Prime Minister said that it should continue to be paid.

He says this matter is soon to enter its 17th month with no resolution and with the JSC refusing to discuss the issue of the unilateral suspension of his salary.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had earlier stated that the suspended DPP is eligible for full salary unless he has been terminated.

However, the Judicial Services Commission referred a complaint against Pryde alleging unlawful payment of benefits under his contract amounting to approximately $288,999.13 cents.

Commission Chair, Justice Salesi Temo had stated that the commission agreed that Pryde’s pay be suspended pending the findings of the tribunal.

FBC News has sent questions to the JSC Chair.