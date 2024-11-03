Support during natural disasters vital

Professional Counselor Rambha Maharaj stresses the need to promote mental health and well-being, particularly in times of crisis.

Maharaj is also part of the non-governmental organization Art of Living Foundation, which conducts trauma relief programs, offering strategies for maintaining mental health during challenging times.

The counselor adds that the foundation has been a vital source of support post-disasters and during challenging times, such as the recent pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have given practical tools out there to the survivors of disasters, how to maintain their health, and how to get back their mental status. We are mainly focused on the mental status of everyone, not only the vulnerable.”

Maharaj adds that these programs are tailored for both adults and children, ensuring that all age groups benefit from mental health support.