Supply chain issues impact projects

[ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook ]

Efforts to upgrade the critical Savusavu to Labasa corridor are being stepped up, despite facing several challenges.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau told Parliament that ongoing roadworks, including rip, remake, and reseal projects towards Korotasere, Nayarabale, and Labasa, have encountered delays due to supply chain issues and contractor performance.

Ro Filipe acknowledged shortages of essential materials, such as bitumen and sealing chips, particularly in the Northern Division, as a major contributing factor.

Article continues after advertisement

“There have been challenges including the supply of materials, bitumen from overseas and sealing chip materials in the North. I do acknowledge that we have had issues with some contractors. Currently, we are dealing with that to expedite the process.”

The Minister revealed that the Government is exploring alternative tendering options and plans to award maintenance contracts to new local contractors who can deliver work more efficiently and to the required standard.

He added that in the next financial year, the Fiji Roads Authority will also implement small works programs involving local communities, youth groups, and other organizations to foster greater ownership of infrastructure projects.

Ro Filipe reassured Parliament that the supply of bitumen is expected to be restocked by next month, which will allow the road upgrade works to intensify.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.