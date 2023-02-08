Sugar mills to undergo testing

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation after preparing the sugar mills for this year’s crushing season will first test the sugar mills without cane.

Following this, the sugar mills will be tested with a cane when or as soon as the crushing season will begin.

FSC says at the moment mill engineers and workers are busy looking at every corner of the sugar mills to do maintenance where it is required to do so.

It says sugar mill engineers want to see smooth operation without any major problems once the crushing proper begins.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Vimal Dutt says meetings have been taking place between the Council and the F S C on sugar mill preparedness.

Dutt says the Council is confident that the three major sugar mills will operate better than last year’s crushing season.