Substandard crossing angers Macuata farmers

Residents of Raukanace, a farming community in Sasa, Macuata, are suffering the consequences of substandard work on their cane farm access road.

They claim a new $28,000 crossing project, carried out by a Fiji Sugar Corporation contractor, has left the road and crossing in worse condition.

Resident Timoci Matavola says the crossing has only made life more difficult in the three months since its construction.

Essential services are affected, particularly transportation.

Residents and students now walk an extra three km to reach their destinations because the crossing can no longer support heavy vehicles like buses, RSL carriers, and double cabs.

The farming community hopes the government will take immediate action to address these infrastructure issues before the crushing season begins.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh confirms that FSC has not yet paid the contractor.

Singh says a team has been directed to inspect the work before any payment is released.