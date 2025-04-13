Students warned about drug dangers

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has emphasized the significant impact that drugs can have on individuals, families, and communities.

He adds that drug use has long-term consequences on personal health, relationships, and the overall well-being of society.

While speaking to students at Lomary Secondary School, he reminded them about the dangers of drugs and crime.

“Drugs destroy you. They destroy your families, your parents, and your communities. Please, stay away from anything that leads to crime.”

He called for stronger preventive measures and support systems to address this growing issue among children.

Professor Prasad also stated that the government is working towards combating these issues to ensure schools remain safe for students.

