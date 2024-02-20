Student questioned in relation to alleged assault

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police has confirmed that a report has been lodged at Nadi police station in regards to a video circulating on social media whereby a student was allegedly assaulted.

The police confirm that the student was questioned yesterday.

The investigation continues and the Nadi police will question the student again today.

The video shows three students standing outside a bus, and one of them turns around and punches the other student in the face.