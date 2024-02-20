Student disciplined following alleged assault

A student allegedly involved in an assault on another student has faced disciplinary action.

A video circulating online this morning captured the purported incident prompting a response from the Education Ministry.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca has condemned such acts of bullying and physical assault.

Emphasizing the importance of student safety within and outside school premises, Kuruleca reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of physical abuse or violence.

The Ministry, in line with its Behavior Management Policy encourages students to comprehend and adhere to the provided guidelines focusing on effectively addressing student misbehavior and upholding discipline within educational institutions.

Kuruleca highlighted the significance of adopting a positive and respectful learning atmosphere ensuring that each student feels secure.

She stressed the need for students to comprehend the repercussions of their actions and consistently strive to treat others with respect and kindness.

All students, parents and guardians have been reminded of the Ministry’s stance against physical assault and bullying.

Kuruleca states that these actions not only infringe upon the rights of others but also disrupt the fundamental principles of a safe and welcoming learning environment.

The Ministry remains firm in its commitment to promoting a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students.

The PS adds that proactive measures will continue to be implemented to address incidents of bullying and violence.