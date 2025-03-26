Student dies after slipping off a bus

A Year 9 student died following an accident at Davota in Tavua this morning.

According to police, the victim was travelling in a bus from Waikubukubu to Tavua town after 7am, and upon reaching a designated stop, he got off to make room for other passengers to disembark.

It is alleged that when the bus started to move, the victim ran, and while trying to board, he slipped, resulting in the unfortunate accident that claimed his life.

His body was conveyed to the Tavua Hospital Mortuary and is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police investigation continues.

