A strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of the Northern Division, Northeastern parts of Viti Levu as well Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau, and the Lomaiviti groups.

The Nadi Weather Office says a low-pressure system lies to the far north of Fiji.

The system is expected to gradually intensify while tracking south towards the group and enter Fiji waters on Sunday possibly as a tropical disturbance.

It is expected to bring about strong winds near gales from southeast to north, with wind speeds up to 60km/hr and gusts up to 75km/hr.

The Weather Office says associated active troughs and strong to near gale force winds are expected to affect parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert also remains in force for the Northern Division and Yasawa Group.

