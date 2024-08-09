Still no police report on Ferris wheel incident

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is still awaiting the completion of the police investigation into the Ferris wheel incident.

The incident involved a 21-year-old woman who died after she fell from the Ferris wheel ride during the Fiji Showcase at the Vodafone Arena in June last year.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh states that the decision regarding any potential charges or further legal proceedings now rests with the DPP’s office.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh

He states that the Ministry had identified and filed the alleged breaches contributing to the accident in accordance with the Health and Safety at Work Act 1996 and its associated regulations.

“The Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport also conducted an investigation into the mechanical components and engineering aspects of the ride. The Fiji Police Force has been carrying out its own investigation as well.”

Singh further mentions that the DPP has advised the Ministry not to release the full report on the matter as it is a triable case.