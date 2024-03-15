State files initial set of disclosures in $2b meth case

The prosecution in the case of the 13 people who are charged in connection with the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi has today served the first set of disclosures.

The disclosures, comprising witness statements spanning over 170 pages, have been disseminated to legal representatives representing the individuals charged in connection with the massive drug seizure.

They will also file a formal application to consolidate the charges before the 25th of this month following the verbal application, which was made in court.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, during today’s hearing at the Lautoka High Court, an intriguing request was made by David Hertiage’s lawyer.

The 44-year-old defendant’s legal counsel sought permission for Hertiage to be escorted urgently by police to a bank to attend to pressing financial matters.

However, the court has requested a formal affidavit be filed for consideration of this request.

Meanwhile, Mark Anthony, representing 40-year-old Issac Lesiyanawai, also informed the court of their intention to pursue representations for the withdrawal of charges against their client.

The case will be called again on the 27th of this month.

The accused are 32 years old. Justin Ho, 44-year-old David Heritage, 22- years Louie Frank Logaivau, 40-year-old Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year-old Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year-old Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year-old Iosefo Roqica, 27-year-old Maika Yabakivou, 30-year-old Ratu Osea Levula, 31-year-old Cathy Tuirabe, 29-year-old Nancy Mateyawa, 42-year-old Jale Aukerea and 29-year-old Keanie McPherson appeared today at the Lautoka High Court.

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drugs, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with an estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.