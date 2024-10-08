Speight released but treason record remains

The Mercy Commission has acknowledged that many people still carry pain from the events surrounding the 2000 coup.

Responding to questions from FBC News, the Commission reveals that Coup Leader George Speight was granted mercy but emphasized that he was not pardoned.

According to the Commission, Speight’s conviction for treason remains on record.

Article continues after advertisement

“Mr. Speight was granted mercy by the Mercy Commission. He was not pardoned under Section 119(3)(a) of the Constitution, contrary to the belief of some individuals. This means that Mr. Speight’s conviction for treason remains on record,” the Commission stated.

The Mercy Commission used its authority under Section 119(3)(b) of the Constitution to recommend the postponement of the remainder of Speight’s prison sentence for an indefinite period.

This effectively meant his release after the President acted on the recommendation.

Section 119 of the Constitution outlines the powers of the Mercy Commission.

It allows the Commission to recommend that the President exercise the power of mercy by either granting a free or conditional pardon, postponing punishment for a set or indefinite time, or remitting part or all of a punishment.

The President is required to act in line with the Commission’s recommendations.

The Mercy Commission, chaired by the Attorney-General and four other members, operates independently and is not subject to control by any external authority except as outlined by law.

The Commission also considers reports from the trial judge or Chief Justice along with the views of victims and other relevant information before making any recommendations on mercy petitions.