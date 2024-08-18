Specialized Peace Corps volunteers to boost rural development projects

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is planning to recruit a number of specialized Peace Corps volunteers to work on high-impact projects within the Ministry.

This initiative comes as part of a new Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry and the Peace Corps of Fiji, aimed at fostering deeper collaboration on critical development projects.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka highlighted the importance of this recruitment effort during the MOU signing ceremony.

He says specialized skills are crucial for advancing key rural development projects.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

“One of our key strategic priority areas is raising the standard of living growing the rural economy and ensuring that rural and maritime communities in Fiji are productive, progressive, safe, and resilient. The work undertaken by the Peace Corps volunteers in the rural communities is in line with our key rural deliverables, and this partnership agreement will enhance our future cooperation and collaboration for more sustainable and impactful programs”

Ditoka says the Ministry’s focus on high-impact projects aligns with Fiji’s broader National Development Plan.

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

“We are also intending to engage virtual Peace Corps volunteers who are experienced professionals who can spend 5-15 hours per week virtually supporting the Ministry’s teams and participants on improving community economic empowerment initiatives and the revamping of our income-generating projects”

Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn says the MOU is the beginning of a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between the Peace Corps and the people of Fiji.

Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]