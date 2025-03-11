Speaker to rule on controversial remarks

[Opposition MP Virendra Lal & Minister Sashi Kiran]

The Speaker will rule on a point of order raised by Minister Sashi Kiran over Opposition MP Virendra Lal’s statement during the Constitution Amendment Bill debate.

Kiran claims that Lal’s remarks were designed to instill fear, suggesting that people would lose the right to practice their faith and that the secular state would be at risk.

She has called this unacceptable.

Article continues after advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad also raised a point of order, noting that during the 1997 Constitution, Lal’s political leader had removed provisions related to the Bill of Rights and the secular state.

Prof Prasad added that Lal is now suggesting that people of Indian origin and other faiths will lose their right to practice their religion.

Speaker Filimone Jitoko stated he will await the official transcription of the debate before making his final ruling on the matter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.