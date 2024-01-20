SODELPA Working Committee Meeting underway

SODELPA Party Member Aseri Radrodro arrives to be part of the working committee meeting

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Working Committee is currently meeting at their headquarters in Suva to deliberate on the issue surrounding the dismissal of party member Aseri Radrodro from the cabinet.

Last night, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced the dismissal of Radrodro from the cabinet.



Rabuka has decided to dismiss Radrodro from the cabinet, effective from Monday, citing insubordination and disobedience to his directives.



The Working Committee meeting is being attended by Party President Ratu Manoa Roragaca, Vice Presidents Filimoni Soqeta and Roko Avenito Kolikata, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, and General Secretary Viliame Takayawa.



Aseri Radrodro is also participating in the meeting.



The agenda includes investigating the reasons behind Radrodro’s dismissal, re-examining the party’s agreement with the coalition, and seeking judicial review on the dismissal matter