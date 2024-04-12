SODELPA to announce a new leader

Three people have applied for the leadership position for the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says the interview has already been completed.

Takayawa says the new party leader’s name will be known next week at their Annual General Meeting.

“Three people applied, two females, which we are really happy about because females need to support female politicians, and that’s something we have been advocating for since 2014.”

Takayawa says one of the applicants is only 26-years-old, while another is a former SODELPA Member of Parliament.



Viliame Takayawa

Meanwhile, Takayawa was tight-lipped when asked if the third candidate is SODELPA MP Aseri Radrodro.

Takayawa says the need to have a new leader is outlined in the party’s constitution, and it will in no way undermine the leadership of Viliame Gavoka, who will remain as SODELPA’s parliamentary leader.

Meanwhile, SODELPA Youth Council Acting President Koroi Tikoilomaloma has also resigned from the party.

Tikoilomaloma was recently admitted to the bar, hence the need for him to resign.