SODELPA challenges dismissal of Radrodro

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa (left), SODELPA Party member Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has formally communicated with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka challenging the grounds for the dismissal of Aseri Radrodro.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa has confirmed this to FBC News and claims that the grounds of Radrodro’s dismissal was unlawful.

Last Friday, the PM terminated Radrodro citing insubordination and disobedience to his directives.

According to Rabuka, Radrodro had terminated the appointments of the chairperson and three members of the Fiji National University Council in May last year.

SODELPA disputes the legitimacy of this action, claiming that the four council members have reportedly been reinstated.

The party has submitted a letter to Rabuka and is awaiting a response.