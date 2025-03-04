Social media abuse by MPs ‘disappointing,’ says Ditoka

Source: Parliament of Fiji / Facebook

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka is disappointed with Members of Parliament who continue to use social media to gain political mileage.

Ditoka’s comment comes in response to the address by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who, in opening parliament, called for responsible leadership and unity in our national discourse.

The minister says it is disappointing that some MPs continue to disregard the laws and use social media to their advantage rather than promoting national unity.

Article continues after advertisement

He says leadership comes with responsibility as he urged MPs to use social media to share information that is accurate, factual, and serves a common good.

Ditoka says social media should be used as a tool to inform, educate, and unite the people.

He adds that leaders must demonstrate responsibility in everything they do.

He called on his colleagues to embrace dialogue, inclusivity, and transformational leadership to bring about positive change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.