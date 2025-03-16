Singh wins NSW Leadership Award

Parisha Singh (right) receiving her award. [Photo: Supplied]

Parisha Singh has made history as the first Fijian international student to receive the prestigious NSW International Student Leadership Award.

The award, which recognizes outstanding leadership and academic achievement among international students, was presented on March 11th, 2025.

Parisha, who is the daughter of Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Acting CEO Pranil Singh and Kaushalia Singh, has been driven by a passion for education and a desire to make a meaningful impact in the world.

Her journey from Nehru Memorial Primary School in Suva to Jai Narayan College, and later to Sydney, Australia, illustrates her commitment to challenging herself and seeking greater opportunities.

Now a medical student at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Parisha’s leadership and academic excellence earned her nomination for the prestigious NSW International Student Leadership Award by her former school, John Edmondson High School.

Competing among over 4,000 international students across New South Wales, Parisha earned a spot among the top six finalists before clinching the coveted award.

Parisha has acknowledged her parents for her success.

She highlighted her father, Pranil Singh, as her greatest inspiration.

His unwavering belief in her abilities, along with his constant encouragement, gave her the confidence to overcome challenges and pursue her dreams.

Parisha also praised her mother, Kaushalia Singh, for her support and sacrifices, which have been the foundation of her accomplishments.

