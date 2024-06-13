Singh meets ILO Director General

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

As Fiji continues to spearhead transformative reforms, collaborations with tripartite members and global partners remain instrumental in driving positive change and empowering the workforce for a prosperous future.

This has been highlighted by Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh during his meeting with Director General (DG) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo on the sidelines of the 112th session of the International Labour Conference.

The Minister provided a comprehensive update on the significant progress of the labour reforms undertaken by the Coalition Government.

Article continues after advertisement

Highlighting the commitment of the Fiji government to enhance labour standards and promote sustainable practices in the workforce, Singh shared key insights with the Director General.

The discussions centred on fostering a conducive environment for inclusive growth, reinforcing worker rights, recognizing and reinstatement of Tripartism, and ensuring fair employment practices across all sectors of the economy.

Expressing optimism about the ongoing cooperation between Fiji and the International Labour Organization, the Minister reiterated the government’s unwavering dedication to promoting a thriving and equitable labour landscape.