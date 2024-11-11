SIDS Forum focuses on sustainable future

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Pacific Small Island Developing States Solutions Forum has concluded, providing participants with valuable strategies and insights to safeguard the people, culture, and environment.

The forum was held to discuss and address the challenges unique to the nations.

It also emphasized the importance of nurturing a strong and sustainable future for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Agriculture and Waterways Minister, Vatimi Rayalu [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, expressed his gratitude for the forum’s outcomes, highlighting the hope and optimism that the discussions and initiatives would have a lasting impact.

A major focus of the forum was the transformation of agri-food systems in the Pacific region.

Rayalu highlighted that the future of the Blue Pacific Continent lies in embracing sustainable agricultural practices that promote better production, improve nutrition, and enhance environmental outcomes.

The forum brought together leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the Pacific, facilitating discussions on innovative solutions for tackling the pressing issues of climate change, food security, and environmental sustainability.