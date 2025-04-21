Sheraton Denarau serves up Easter in style

The Easter holiday is being celebrated in style at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort on Denarau Island, with guests enjoying a special brunch and beachfront activities.

The resort hosted a unique Easter-themed brunch, along with a beverage truck set up by the beach for guests to enjoy in a relaxed setting.

Management say the brunch is likely to become an annual event, while the beachfront setup could soon become a regular feature.

Chef Muni Vikash Chetty says they ensure that guests at the Resort woke up to a sweet surprise.

“You can see we have all varieties of desserts, we have chocolates, we got carrot cake, fruit as well. These are the things that are popular and goes with the Easter theme. It’s something we hope to continue into the future.”

Just steps from the sand, a beachfront beverage truck was ready to serve, Assistant Director Food and Beverage Vitaly Kuznetsov says it was perfect for guests who love the outdoors and a drink with a view.

“It was just a pop up event since we have a beautiful occasion, so we said let’s do it. We will now make it a regular event on every Sunday and in the near future we will convert this place to a beautiful beach club.”

Kuznetsov says the setup might be more than just a holiday treat, it’s being seen as a trial run for something bigger,

He says the feedback has been just as bright as the weather, with clear skies and sunshine drawing out a crowd of happy holidaymakers.

