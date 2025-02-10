Seven charged with 11 sexual offences

[File Photo]

A total of seven people were charged with 11 counts of sexual offences in the first month of this year.

This data has been highlighted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There were seven rape incidences, one indecent assault and three sexual assault cases.

There were seven victims of whom three victims were under the age of 18.

There were six female victims and one male victim.

There were five incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

There was one incident where an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 13-year-old nephew.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 32-year-old cousin sister while in another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old cousin sister.

