Seruiratu praises unity in Opposition

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the results of the voting on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 are encouraging.

Although two independent MPs voted in favor of the Bill, Seruiratu expressed satisfaction with the unity displayed.

“We faced a few challenges along the way, but as I have stated, democracy is well and alive in the Fijian Parliament.”

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu also expressed happiness that the provisions of the law were followed throughout the process.

He added that he is particularly grateful to the loyal Opposition MPs for expressing their views on the floor of Parliament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.