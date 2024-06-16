Separate road accidents claim three lives

Two men and a child are the country’s latest road fatality victims after three separate accidents.

A 30-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and hit three pedestrians in Kinoya yesterday morning.

The victims were taken to Valelevu Health Centre and later transferred to Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

A 41-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in the Intensive Care Unit, while a14-year-old boy remains in stable condition, and a 13-year-old was treated and discharged.

In another incident, a 59-year-old’s vehicle allegedly veered into the opposite lane and collided with a car driven by a 34-year-old woman.

This incident occurred along Kings Road in Teidamu, Lautoka, on Friday afternoon.

Both vehicles’ occupants were rushed to Lautoka Aspen Hospital, where the 59-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival.

Eight occupants from both vehicles received medical treatment.

In the Northern Division, a 5-year-old child was the victim of a hit-and-run accident along the Lekutu-Nabouwalu highway last night.

The child who was waiting to cross the road with his father, ran across and was hit by an unknown vehicle.

He was rushed to Dreketi Health Centre and then to Labasa Hospital, where he passed away this morning.

The road death toll currently stands at 24, compared to 45 for the same period last year.

Investigations continue into all three cases.