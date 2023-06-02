Seasonal Ban on Kawakawa and Donu effective from this month

[File Photo]

The seasonal ban on grouper and coral trout (Kawakawa and Donu) came into effect yesterday.

The Fisheries Ministry has implemented strict regulations prohibiting the harvesting, selling, buying, possession, and exporting of these fish families.

Therefore, the Ministry is calling upon all fishermen, fish sellers, and exporters to adhere to the ban.

The government initially implemented the ban in 2018 due to a significant decline in the population of the A-grade fish species over the years.

Research conducted recently has revealed that nearly 80 percent of Fiji’s known breeding sites for kawakawa and donu are either in decline or have completely vanished.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry Atelaite Rokosuka says awareness campaigns were carried out in communities by fisheries officials to educate and inform the public about the ban.

Rokosuka says that export companies have been made aware of the ban and have been asked to clear their stocks prior to the start of the ban.

The ministry emphasizes the importance of protecting vital fish species and their breeding grounds to ensure their long-term sustainability.

The Ministry has also encouraged all stakeholders to work together to safeguard the future of kawakawa and donu populations, fostering a sustainable fishing industry for generations to come.