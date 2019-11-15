Search underway for missing man

Home

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 23, 2020 7:30 am

Search efforts are underway for a man in his 70s from Tuatua Village, Koro.

It is believed the man failed to return home after a fishing trip last night.

A report was received from a villager that the victim had left early yesterday morning and still had not returned by nightfall.

Article continues after advertisement

The search was conducted by villagers and police have so far been negative

The Fiji Navy has been informed of the incident.

 

