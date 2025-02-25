Schools in North, Lau and Lomaiviti remain closed

The schools in the Northern Division, Lau Group, and Lomaiviti except for Rotuma remain closed until further notice.

This is due to ongoing disruptions to water, essential services and risks posed by Tropical Cyclone Rae.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says schools in the Western and Central Divisions will remain open.

However Radrodro adds that parents are encouraged to use their discretion when deciding whether to send their children to school.

The Minister for Education urges all school heads to stay in close communication with their respective Management Committees, District, and Divisional Officers for any further updates.

The Ministry continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as needed.