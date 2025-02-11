School zoning abolition backfires: Kumar

[ FilePhoto ]

The Coalition Government’s decision to abolish school zoning under the pretense of “freedom of choice” has backfired, resulting in enrollment discrimination, says Opposition MP Premila Kumar.

She argues that the promised freedom remains unfulfilled due to the lack of a clear post-zoning enrollment policy.

While Education Minister Aseri Radrodro claimed in January 2023 that zoning imposed “an unnecessary burden,” Kumar says he now acknowledges receiving complaints of unfair and discriminatory enrollment criteria used by some school heads.

She insists he must be held accountable for the resulting confusion, discrimination, and hardship for parents and students.

Kumar notes that Radrodro assured parents the repeal would allow free school choice.

Instead, families are now forced to travel from school to school searching for spots, while those with connections easily secure enrollment.

The core issue, Kumar says, is that enrollment now depends on personal connections rather than fair criteria.

Kumar further states that while the Minister claimed transport assistance would continue after scrapping zoning, this promise is hollow.

She says parents are now obligated to send children to distant schools, incurring exorbitant, uncovered transportation costs.