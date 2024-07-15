School principals initiate protocols after rugby match incident

[Source: Supplied]

The principals of the Eastern Zone Rugby Schools have agreed that traditional protocols will be initiated between the two schools before Friday.

This after a video surfaced on Facebook showing that the bus carrying the students of Lelean Memorial School was stoned by Ratu Kadavulevu School students after a Fiji Secondary School rugby competition.

The Principals of the two schools, representing powerhouses in secondary school rugby have both reaffirmed the need for strengthening of supervision, the need for fair play and for the safety of the children.

Their commitment comes following a meeting with Education Minister, Aseri Radrodo and Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union senior executives this afternoon.

Radrodro reminded the FSSRU of their role saying that when organizing all games the Union must prioritize the safety of children prior to, during and post-sanctioned school events.

Radrodro expressed his appreciation that the FSSRU has reaffirmed and reassured the Ministry that this type of incident will not occur again.

FSSRU has assured the Minister of Education that mitigating steps will be taken to ensure incident-free games.

FSSRU assures there will be visibility of supervisors at all times and schools will be informed of expected behaviours by their students and supporters, including safety measures.

The Union also told the minister that there will be greater visibility of MOE District and Divisional Officers at all games venues.

FSSRU will meet the games committee to address the issues at hand and ensure the smooth running of the remaining games of the Deans Competition.