SCC officials work on achieving SDGs

The Suva City Council, along with its key stakeholders, is taking part in a two-day Voluntary Local Review workshop in Suva.

This is in line with achieving Sustainable Development Goals by making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, and resilient.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says this will serve as the foundation for a 10-year development plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“First is SDG goal number 11. It is making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. Second is SDG goal number three, which is good health and wellbeing, and goal number five, which is gender equality.”

Nalumisa says they have identified key areas of focus aligned with the SDGs and the community’s aspirations for the future.

He says the city’s planning scheme will also attract investors while ensuring social impact and environmental considerations.

UNICEF Representative for Pacific Island Countries, Jonathan Veitch says cities are centers of innovation and creativity.

“This makes cities hubs for new ideas, inventions, and breakthroughs that drive sustainable development and improve the quality of life. Cities are indeed the future, and we all know living here how much we rely on Suva for our livelihoods.”

Suva City Council members, government officials, the Fiji Police Force, and development partners such as the United Nations are engaging in dialogue and consultation.

A final document is expected to be completed by November of this year.