SCC expresses safety concerns

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Suva City Council has expressed serious concerns about the violent behavior displayed by individuals in the Capital.

Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says many people have raised concerns about safety and security when visiting the city.

He adds that the council is working to improve security, especially at night, but continues to face challenges.

Boseiwaqa notes that more drastic measures may be necessary to address safety issues in the capital.

The Special Administrators Chair says that they want to promote a safe and lively night life for everyone to enjoy.

“So we are prepared to come on board and assist where we can and a good example of that is what I’m saying, the installation of the CCTV cameras. So after that then we might have to come out of that area, and install in some hotspot areas, or where people normally converge.”

Boseiwaqa says they will soon sign an agreement with police to elevate their efforts as the council does not have enforcement powers.

He states that they are committed to ensure that Suva is a place that is safe and where people can come, relax and enjoy themselves

As the City Council heads into the New Year they will be convening with stakeholders to address security concerns.