SCC calls for proper disposal of flammable items

A firefighter extinguishing a blaze in a skip bin at the Suva Carrier Stand last night [Source: SCC/ Facebook]

The Suva City Council is calling on the public to refrain from disposing of flammable items in bins to prevent fire incidents.

This comes as a skip bin caught fire near the Suva Carrier Stand last night.

The cause is currently under investigation, however, SCC is emphasizing the importance of proper waste disposal.

The swift actions of the Council’s market staff and the National Fire Authority were able to contain the fire and minimise damage to the surroundings.

The Council is urging the public to report any suspicious activities that could pose a risk, as public safety remains top priority.