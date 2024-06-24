Savusavu Chamber optimistic about new budget

Savusavu Chamber of Commerce President Ravi Chagganlal is hopeful that the 2024/2025 National Budget will focus on improving the lives of ordinary Fijians and the business sector.

Chagganlal emphasizes that Savusavu requires more infrastructure development to bolster the local economy.

He says that while road conditions have improved compared to last year, additional upgrades are necessary around Savusavu town, aligning with the government’s focus on Vanua Levu.

Chagganlal also highlights a positive development for Savusavu, namely Nawi Island

“Local tourism has made the growth in Savusavu. Like people from Labasa, people from Viti Levu actually come to Savusavu to see Nawi, and that is the major attraction of Vanua Levu at the moment.”

Chagganlal further states that while they welcome the upgrades to the Savusavu airport, it should have been delayed as it is currently peak tourism season for the town.

The Savusavu Airport is closed for maintenance from today until July 14.