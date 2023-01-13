Save the children Fiji happy with Education assistance

Save the Children Fiji commends the new government for its $50 million back-to-school support program for the new school year.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Shairana Ali, is urging parents to liaise with their children’s schools and ensure they are applying for this assistance.

Ali says the program is needed because, as per recent statistics received by SCF, there are more than 3000 children in primary and secondary education who are in need of school bag kits and stationery items.

Article continues after advertisement

The recent announcement for back-to-school assistance is timely and is going to help many families who are feeling the impact of the global crisis.

Cash assistance programs have been widely implemented by Save the Children Fiji over the past two years, and Ali says that in almost all instances, cash provided by Save the Children was spent meeting children’s immediate needs, and therefore, we have no doubt that parents will spend the recent assistance from the government to meet their children’s needs.