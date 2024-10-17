Samoa welcomes partners for CHOGM security operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Samoa Police, Prisons, and Corrections Services hosted a welcoming ceremony in Tafa’igata yesterday, marking the arrival of international partners who will assist in security operations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next week.

The event highlights the collaborative efforts of Pacific and international law enforcement agencies in ensuring the security and success of CHOGM 2024.

Fiji Police officers are part of the nearly 1,500 law enforcement officers from the region assisting the Samoa Police Service in security operations.

Reverend Siaosi Salesulu set the tone for the event, calling for unit, professionalism, and strength as Samoa and its partners move towards hosting one of the most significant international events on the global stage.

The Reverend also shared a message of encouragement and blessings for all gathered, emphasizing the importance of the occasion.

These partnerships exemplify the regional and international cooperation underpinning security measures for CHOGM.

Samoa’s Minister of Police Faualo Harry Schuster acknowledged the tremendous effort invested by all parties in preparing for this historic event and expressed confidence in the ability of the combined security forces to meet the challenges ahead.

With CHOGM set to commence next week, SPPCS stands poised and fully prepared to deliver comprehensive security support, ensuring the safety of all delegates and the success of the event.

The collaboration and unity demonstrated by all partners underscore the commitment to excellence and the shared vision of a successful CHOGM 2024.

Representatives from several Pacific nations and international partners were in attendance, including delegations from Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, Cook Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Tonga, and Kiribati. Key law enforcement support groups such as the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC), the Pacific Police Support Group (PPSG), Aviation Security (AVSEC), and Samoa’s auxiliary officers were also present.